Here is a letter to the Queen: Your Majesty, could you please lock Theresa May and the other 649 MPs in the Tower of London.

Please do this before they can do any more damage to Britain.

They should be charged with having made Britain the laughing stock of the world, causing stress to your subjects and of being a bunch of reprobates who’s only agenda is self advancement.

Mrs May who is the elected leader of this bunch should also be charged with having too many stubborn moments.

A prime example of this behaviour was signing Article 50 to quickly without any idea of how it could be achieved.

In mitigation she was probably multi tasking at the time. But being a women the multi tasking could have involved which colour shoes would go best with the outfit she would wear that day, instead of concentrating on Article 50 as she should have been.

Your Majesty, the best day to send your Beefeaters to arrest them is a Wednesday as they all gather together in Westminster and start waffling for about three hours and it will be easy to round them all up in one go.

There is also a man who sits in a chair who keeps “ordering”. If you could take him as well it would be appreciated.

Steve Holmes

Stour Close, Dovercourt