A POPULAR contestant from last year’s Great British Bake Off is set to join an already indulgent line-up at a forthcoming chocolate festival at Cressing Temple Barns.

Welsh baker Jon Jenkins, who became renowned for his quirky Hawaiian shirts and spent seven weeks in the legendary cooking tent under the watchful smoulder of Paul Hollywood, will host a Q&A session with keen cake-makers looking to tap into his knowledge and experience.

Jon, a blood courier before his Bake-Off success, will also produce a chocolate covered Easter treat during a public workshop. Speaking about the festival and his appearance he said: “I’m really excited to be part of the inaugural Cressing Chocolate Festival on Good Friday, it promises to be a fantastic event!

‘‘I’m going to be tempering chocolate, to make an amazing Easter-themed chocolate ball reveal and a chocolate collar around a cake, if you want to be part of it please do come along to Cressing Barns, I can’t wait to meet everyone.”

The inaugural festival, taking place at Cressing Temple Barns on April 19, will also feature talks from chocolate experts, food and drinks stalls and hour-long interactive workshops.

The family event, which will run for six hours from 10.30am to 4.30pm, will give those with a sweet-tooth the opportunity to taste some of the country’s finest chocolates and delve into the history of the chocolatiers behind their favourite treats, as historian Valina Bowman-Burns explores the origins of the umber-coloured guilty pleasure.

Handmade chocolate makers, Chappel Chocolate House, will also encourage guests to channel their inner Willy Wonka, as they learn how to temper and produce a chocolate slab. And Essex wine expert Neil Bull will also be on hand to suggest the perfect chocolate-complimenting tipples.

Younger chocolate-lovers will get their sugar rush from creating a tasty chocolate pizza and decorating a mug perfect for hot chocolate.

For families looking to take a break from the excessive chocolate consumption, a large outdoor cinema screen will be showing, rather fittingly, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – the 2005 Tim Burton-remake of the cinematic classic.

Tickets for the festival, which cost £6.50 for adults when purchased in advance and £2.50 for children, can be bought from www.visitparks.co.uk or by calling 0345 603 7624.

Adult tickets can also be bought on the day for £7.50 and under 5s are granted free entry.