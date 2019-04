THE Army has confirmed it is investigating after a video was shared on social media showing soldiers shooting at an image of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Footage captured in Kabul, Afghanistan, shows personnel believed to be from the Colchester-based 3rd Battalion Parachute Regiment using the MP as target practice on a simulation range.

It is understood it was a non-lethal hardened wax substance aimed and fired at the image instead of metal bullets, with the incident taking place in the past few days.

An Army spokesman said it is aware of the video circulating on social media.

"This behaviour is totally unacceptable and falls well below the high standards the Army expects. A full investigation has been launched," he added.

It was announced in October that paratroopers were returning to Afghanistan for the first time since the end of combat operations in the war-torn country.

They were heading as part of a battlefield group.