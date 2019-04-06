It may be simple, but walking really is one of the best - and cheapest - ways to boost mental and physical health.

Hippocrates once famously said that walking is "man's best medicine" - and he had a point.

When it comes to exercise, going for a walk doesn't often come top of the list.

Trendier workouts - like yoga, HIIT and boxing - might get a lot more attention, but walking is secretly one of the most underrated forms of exercise going, great for burning off steam, reducing stress and finding mental clarity, and getting your blood pumping to give your health a boost.

Here is why you should get out and about - and some suggestions for walks in north Essex.

1. Better mental health

Around one in four people in the UK will experience a mental health problem each year, and with anxiety and depression on the rise among both adults and children, a daily walk is a really good way for the whole family to practice some mental self-care.

2. It can boost creativity

If you regularly find yourself staring at a blank document, shut your laptop, put on your trainers, and make like Steve Jobs. The late Apple founder was known to take power walks as a way to stimulate creative thinking.

3. It's good for weight loss

"Regular brisk walking - fast enough to raise your heart rate, leaving you warm and slightly breathless - is classed as an aerobic exercise," says Dr Luke Powles from Bupa UK. This means it burns calories, can help you to lose weight, and improves your fitness levels.

Depending on your weight, Powles says that a brisk 30-minute walk, at a speed of around four miles per hour, could burn around 150 calories.

4. It puts you into the slow lane

Walking is the ultimate LISS (low-intensity steady state cardio) activity. It's the opposite to all-out HIIT, the current fitness industry buzzword - but that doesn't mean it won't offer benefits.

5. It can help ward off disease

"The benefits of regular exercise on overall health are so great, it lowers the risk of premature death from coronary heart disease by more than 40%, and the risk of age-related death from all causes by around a quarter - even if exercise is not started until middle-age," says Dr Sarah Brewer, Healthspan medical director.

6. It's cheap and easy

Walking is good for the body because it's low-impact; it's a type of exercise that can be used by every fitness level, whether you're beginner looking to improve your fitness or a regular gym-goer looking to increase steps. Best of all, it's free.

Here are some suggestions for walks in north Essex

Circumnavigate Mersea Island

At just over 13 miles, it’s worth booking out a whole day for this one, and because it’s a circular walk, you can start from any point, although I would choose either Cudmore Grove or down by the West Mersea pontoon. Make sure you check the tides, as at some points it can cover the beach where you’ll be walking. But all that planning will properly pay off with some incredible waterfront scenery.

The Essex Way from West Bergholt to Fordham

While the stretch from Harwich to Manningtree on the long distance path gets all the plaudits, and quite rightly with the views of the Stour estuary, try this little beaut for a quiet alternative. As well as the sedate meandering of the river, there’s plenty of great local pubs to make detours to for a stop-off or two.

Flatford to Dedham, Dedham to Flatford

The iconic Constable walk, following the river Stour, with some of the best tea shops at either end, Wilkin & Sons’ Essex Rose in Dedham and the National Trust’s very own cafe at Flatford. There are good car parks at either starting point with the added bonus of the RSPB’s wildlife garden to explore at Flatford, and the glorious 15th century St Mary’s Church at Dedham. Just watch out for the cows and the little messages they occasional leave.

Wivenhoe Trail

This popular route starts from the industrial Hythe and gently winds its way to the picturesque estuary town. Although my favourite part has always been past Wivenhoe itself and on to Alresford Creek where many a happy afternoon has been spent chilling out on Whitehouse Beach.

Tollesbury Marshes

Apart from going out to St Peter-on-the-Wall at Bradwell, the next best place to feel truly somewhere wild in Essex, is out on the Tollesbury Marshes. It’s no surprise they filmed Great Expectations there and when the wind gets up, which it does regularly, there’s no better place to wipe away the cobwebs.

Harwich Maritime Trail

The maritime town of Harwich stands at the tip of a peninsula in north east Essex commanding the entrance to a magnificent harbour, where the Orwell flows down from Ipswich to meet the waters of the Stour that flow from Constable Country. There are fine views over the busy harbour, especially from The Ha'penny Pier, with vessels of all shapes and sizes constantly moving.

Frinton-on-Sea Beach

Much mocked for its tight regulations, Frinton is actually a gorgeous family-friendly resort with a lovely beach that’s hard to beat - although watch out the sea does come in quite close at high tides. Behind the beach is an extensive promenade, lined with colourful, old-fashioned beach huts and there’s also the lovely grassy area, the Greensward, which should the weather allow is a great place for a wintery blanket picnic.

Bradwell on Sea

The landscape of Bradwell is breathtaking, mainly because as you stand on the beach, behind you will be the 7th century Chapel of St Peter on the Wall, the oldest church in England. The ancient chapel was built in 674 using the brick of the ruined Roman fort, hence ‘on the wall’ and is a must for any Essex walker.

Dovercourt Beach

If you’re looking for views, those “headless giraffes” over the way at Felixstowe docks are hard to beat, not to mention the huge ships that sail into Harwich.