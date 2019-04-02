NUMBER plates, a hammer and bags of cannabis were seized when officers stopped a car in Clacton.

Patrolling officers spotted a grey Mini being driven erratically in Knox Road, Clacton, on Monday, April 1.

They suspected an April Fools joke when the car cut in front of their vehicle.

A spokesman said: "Officers on patrol had their attention drawn to a grey Mini after it cut them up and proceeded to drive erratically."

A lump hammer, cannabis grinder, two small bags of cannabis and jewellery suspected to be stolen were seized.

A 32-year-old man, from London, was later arrested, charged with driving offences and remanded in custody to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court this morning.

He was released under investigation in connection with theft and drug offences.