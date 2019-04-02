SWEET-toothed thieves broke into cars and stole Easter eggs.

Police carried out a cracking job when an eagle eyed off duty officer spotted two men acting suspiciously in Briardale Avenue, in Dovercourt, on Monday.

Men were seen going on residents' driveways, looking into houses and checking cars.

A man was seen to be carrying a metal bar.

Harwich Local Policing Team arrived on the scene shortly before 6am and following a search of the area found a man matching the description.

A man was found to be in possession of a carrier bag containing Easter eggs - items which had just been reported as stolen from a car nearby.

An Essex Police Tendring Facebook post said: "With no sign of the Easter Bunny the man was subsequently arrested."

A total of four vehicles were broken into in Norway Crescent, Dockfield Avenue and Briardale Avenue.

Police believe from local social media pages there may be more victims who are yet to come forward.

Inspector Darren Deex said: "These were opportunistic thieves, likely working in pairs or as a three, to steal anything of value from victims' vehicles.

"Officers were quickly on scene from Harwich Police Station and located and arrested one of the suspects.

"Enquiries are ongoing into these offences and we have been conducting additional high visibility patrols in the area.

"I would urge members of the public not to leave items of value in their vehicles and if you see someone acting suspiciously to contact Essex Police via 101 or 999 in an emergency."

An 18-year-old man from Harwich was arrested and bailed whilst further enquiries, including CCTV evidence are captured and reviewed.

Easter eggs and other stolen items were recovered and enquiries are continuing to locate the second suspect.

If you have information, including any CCTV, relating to these offences then please contact PC 77724 Mallon at the Harwich Local Policing Team on 101.