Police have warned "reckless" drivers who take drugs and chance it on the roads will be caught.

During March, 164 people were arrested for drug driving by Essex Police.

This figure surpassed the previous highest figure of 163 from January.

There were also 117 people arrested on suspicion of drink driving and 39 people arrested for failing to provide a sample.

It’s the third month in a row that drug driving arrests have outstripped drink driving arrests.

Acting Chief Insp Sharn Taylor, Head of Roads Policing, said: “These figures are shocking. They’re a real concern to me and should be a real concern to the public too.

“Drug driving puts lives at risk. It’s reckless, it’s irresponsible and it’s totally unacceptable.

“I think there are also a lot of people who aren’t really aware of how drugs affect your ability to drive or how long they can stay in your system.

“If you drive with drugs in your system it impacts on your ability to react behind the wheel and that can be fatal.

"And we have had collisions were someone has died and drugs have been a factor.

“What these figures also show that if you’re drug driving, we will catch you and we will arrest you.

"If you’re convicted, you will lose your licence and that could mean you lose your job, your home, and even your family."

Chief Insp Taylor said more offices were being trained to use drugs wipes meaning drug drivers were more likely to be caught.

“My officers are also carrying out targeted and proactive operations to catch people doing things like drug driving," Chief Insp Taylor added.

“Information from the public is also really important and we need anyone who has any information about someone they suspect is drug driving to call us.

“The easiest way to not get caught drug driving is to not do it at all. Our message is drive safe, drive sober.”

The number of arrests is also more than double that from the same time last year when 83 people were arrested for drug driving.

Chief Insp Taylor added: “We’ve also found there’s a link between drug driving and other forms of crime.

“A study we carried out last year found half of drug drivers had been arrested before and a half of those arrested had been so in connection with serious climes including those linked to violence.

“This makes our work to tackle drug drivers even more important. It’s not just making our roads safer, but it’s helping to tackle and disrupt other forms of crime.”

If you have any info about a drink or drug drier please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800555111.