PUPILS will now be able to explore the outdoors, push boundaries and gain new skills thanks to thousands of pounds of funding.

A grant has been awarded to Ormiston Rivers Academy in Burnham which will allow students to take part in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

The £4,392 boost from the Turncole Wind Farm Community Benefit Fund will go towards buying equipment including tents, walking boots, rucksacks and compasses.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award is a youth programme founded in 1956 by Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

It is has now expanded to 144 nations, giving students a taste of expedition and adventure.

Programme manager Jay Freeman said: “We champion all of our students to be involved and engaged in the local community.

“The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award is an invaluable opportunity for those in Year 10 and above to volunteer, build skills and undertake expeditions.

“This grant will help us to ensure that any student that wants to take part and earn the award is able to.

“Alongside the brilliant DofE team who make this possible, we have also taken the innovative approach of getting parents involved.

“They will be trained and lead on classroom-based activities and expeditions.”

The Fund is managed by Essex Community Foundation and has awarded £84,700 worth of grants to support projects in Southminster and Burnham.

Chief executive Caroline Taylor said: “We are very pleased to work with Aviva Investors, owner of Turncole Wind Farm, to support local projects that will benefit people living and working near the wind farm.

“This grant will enable even more young people to take part in DofE and expand their horizons; many of whom would otherwise miss out on such an opportunity.”

Essex Community Foundation are holding a phone-in funding surgery on April 11 from 10am to noon to speak with potential grant applicants.

For details, visit essexcommunityfoundation.org.uk or call 01245 356018.