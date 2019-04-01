A FAMILY-run gym has been named the Gazette’s Gym of the Year.

Just two years ago, GymFit, in Holland Road, Clacton, had gone into administration.

But Bradley Favell, 29, seized the opportunity and bought the site and rebranded the gym,

It has gone from strength to strength and Bradley says the sky is the limit.

He revealed the secret to the gym’s success.

He said: “I think it’s the friendly atmosphere we try to create”.

“It’s a family business, so it’s my mum and I working here.

“I think that makes it unique.”

With an increasing amount of new chain or franchise gyms, GymFit is bucking the trend.

Bradley prides the business on its “community atmosphere”.

He said: “We’re so happy with the win, we’ll have to celebrate at some point.”