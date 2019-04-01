Street racers are being warned ahead of a new operation to target antisocial driving.

Essex Police have launched Operation Call to focus on illegal cruising events and the associated antisocial behaviour that goes with it.

The announcement comes after a man was convicted for driving carelessly.

Muhammad Chaudry, 25, of Langham Road, Boxted, Colchester, was found guilty at Southend Magistrates’ Court on March 26.

The court heard how Chaudry had driven his Mercedes to an unauthorised car meet in Festival Way, Basildon, on Sunday July 7, 2018 and been filmed performing dangerous manoeuvres.

Later that night, the group moved to Roscommon Way in Canvey, where his careless driving continued.

It was found that Chaudry’s actions had potentially put pedestrian spectators, and his passenger, in danger.

In addition to being disqualified from driving, Chaudry was ordered to pay a three-figure fine for each offence, and also received seven points on his driving license for both the Basildon and Canvey incidents.

Sergeant Simon Willsher, of the Chigwell Road Policing Unit, said: “I want this to serve as a warning for anyone involved in street racing in Essex. This behaviour is dangerous, and we won’t tolerate it here.

“I’m particularly aware that Canvey suffers with racing and the danger and anti-social behaviour it can bring. I want to reassure residents that we are continuing to take proactive steps to tackle this dangerous, inconsiderate behaviour.

“We've launched Operation Calla, which will focus on cruiser events and the behaviour that goes with it.

“We’re aware that these events tend to increase as the weather gets warmer and, as we head into Spring, I want to reiterate that we will work with car cruising events if they are respectful and a place for people to share their passion for cars, but if you drive dangerously and disturb residents, we will shut your event down and, where it’s appropriate, we will prosecute you.”