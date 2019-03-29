A NUMBER of vehicles were seized after a group of travellers which pitched up on a Clacton retail park.

A large unauthorised encampment arrived at Brook Retail Park, in London Road, on Thursday evening.

Tendring Community Policing and Local Policing Teams were called in to assist the Essex Police Gypsy, Traveller and Rural Engagement Team in moving on the travellers.

A spokesman for Tendring Police said: "A number of complaints regarding their behaviour were made by local residents and there was also significant disruption to local retailers.

"A Section 61 Notice to leave was issued and after this was ignored officers went ahead with the lawful moving of the group.

"A number of their vehicles were seized for having no insurance, including one which arrived to replace one which had already been seized for having no insurance."