POLICE officers seized wraps of heroin and cocaine when they arrived at a home to arrest a drug addict who brandished a blade during an argument.

Officers arrived at an address in Waldegrave Way, Lawford, in April last year to arrest Paul Taylor in relation to a separate incident.

Police searched him and found seven wraps of crack cocaine and one wrap of heroin.

Taylor’s partner Jacqueline Wingrove, 46, was also at the property and before she could be searched, handed over two wraps of heroin.

Lucy Miller, prosecuting at Colchester Magistrates’ Court, said: “She said she had been at a property visiting a friend and had been in the company of her partner, Mr Taylor.

“She says when the police knocked on the door, she noticed two wraps on the table in front of her.

“She said she didn’t know how it got there but that Mr Taylor is a heroin addict, so it most likely came from him.”

Last October Taylor was jailed for two years and eight months after admitting charges of making threats with a knife, burglary and shoplifting.

The court previously heard Taylor brandished a knife after a discussion with a drug dealer in Clacton turned heated.

Appearing via videolink from prison, Taylor admitted two charges of possessing a Class A drug.

Gavin Burrell, mitigating, said: “Mr Taylor suffers with mental health problems, I am told he hears voices. He tells me he suffers with a personality disorder.

“He received a sentence in October last year and his estimated date of release of August 28. These proceedings crop up nearly a year after his initial arrest.

“He is due to be released with plans six or seven days after to get married.

Taylor, 45, was sentenced to four weeks imprisonment, to run alongside his current sentence.

Wingrove, of Church Road, Walton, admitted possessing a Class A drug and was ordered to pay £541 in fines and court costs.

Mr Burrell, mitigating for her, said she had turned her life around since her arrest.

“She is working very hard as a care assistant, saving money for new accommodation and doing very well for herself.”