Forget Man City and Liverpool...sports reporter Simon Spurgeon will be at Rosemary Lane tomorrow as Halstead Town play Hashtag United in a top two clash.

Halstead trail Tottenham-based Hashtag by six points and have a game in hand, so this weekend's game will be crucial in the title run-in.

Spurgeon and fellow Gazette journalist Matt Plummer preview the big match and the rest of the weekend's action in this week's Colchester Chat podcast.

Also on the menu is: