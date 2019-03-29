Forget Man City and Liverpool...sports reporter Simon Spurgeon will be at Rosemary Lane tomorrow as Halstead Town play Hashtag United in a top two clash.
Halstead trail Tottenham-based Hashtag by six points and have a game in hand, so this weekend's game will be crucial in the title run-in.
Spurgeon and fellow Gazette journalist Matt Plummer preview the big match and the rest of the weekend's action in this week's Colchester Chat podcast.
Also on the menu is:
- Wivenhoe Town's resurgence under Gary Monti,
- Praise for Brantham Athletic's George Clarke who turned down a move,
- The Bostick Division One North play-off fight between Maldon and Tiptree, Heybridge Swifts, Aveley and Coggeshall Town,
- Witham Town's bid to stave off relegation,
- Braintree Town's future under Danny Searle