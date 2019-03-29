Today was meant to be Brexit day.

But instead of leaving the EU MPs are set to vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's deal for a third time.

Today they will only be voting on part of the deal.

The Commons will consider the Withdrawal Agreement (WA), which is the legally binding "divorce deal" and covers the UK's exit from the EU.

MPs will not vote on the Political Declaration (PD) element which is non-legally binding and looks at the future relationship Britain will have with the bloc.

But the ongoing debate around Brexit has left some bored and some exasperated.

So we want to know what you think about it all.

A total of 634 votes are in play in today's debate on the Withdrawal Agreement.

The last time MPs held a Meaningful Vote on the Government's Brexit deal on March 12 there were 242 in favour, 391 against, with one MP absent.

The magic number for the Government is 318 votes. This would give it a majority - 634 divided by two, plus one.

If everyone who voted in favour on March 12 does so again today, the Government needs to find 76 more votes to reach 318.

Even if every eligible Conservative MP (311) voted in favour, that would not be enough.

With the DUP already committed to voting against, the Government will need votes from Labour and independent MPs to see them over the line.

There is likely to be a small number of Conservative MPs who will vote against the Withdrawal Agreement today - both from a pro-Brexit and anti-Brexit standpoint.