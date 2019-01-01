LIVE: Prodigy fans prepare to say goodbye to Keith Flint
- Hello folks and welcome to our live coverage of Keith Flint’s funeral.
- The Prodigy frontman will be laid to rest later today following his tragic death earlier this month. Fans have been asked to 'raise the roof' for Keith one last time during a procession through the streets of his hometown of Braintree.
- We’ll bring you the latest updates throughout what is likely to be an emotional day.
