AROUND 2,000 voters in the new Eastcliff ward of Tendring District Council are to receive replacement poll cards this weekend.

The wrong polling station has been printed on the polling cards issued this week.

A replacement, green, polling card will be issued to each Eastcliff ward voter this weekend, while each household in the ward will also be given a separate card confirming the correct information.

People do not need to take polling cards to the polling station when they vote.

Call 01255 686575 or visit tendringdc.gov.uk/elections with any questions.