Fans heading to Braintree to pay their respects to Prodigy frontman Keith Flint are being urged to be respectful to residents.

A procession is being held from 3pm today ahead of Keith's funeral, which will take place at St Mary's Church in Bocking at 4pm.

The Prodigy has invited fans to 'raise the roof' one final time this afternoon, but have now appealed to those attending today's proceedings to be mindful of residents in Braintree.

Ahead of Keef's funeral tomorrow, we would like to encourage fans to take public transport to the procession route where possible, as parking is limited, and to please be respectful of the local area and residents.



The procession will take place between 3pm and 4pm.

Essex Police has reissued its warning to motorists to expect delays this afternoon.

The force says it is expecting there to be big crowds but no road closures are yet planned.

A spokesman added: "We are expecting large numbers of fans to line the publicised route of the procession and, as such, would ask drivers to avoid the area and find alternate routes where possible.

"The church service at St Mary’s will be for family and close friends of Mr Flint.

"Fans and members of the public are asked to respect the privacy of Mr Flint’s loved ones during this difficult time."