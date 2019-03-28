POLICE have launched an appeal for information after a man was spotted swimming in the sea in Clacton in the early hours of the morning.

A man was seen in the water near Pier Avenue at 1.30am on Thursday.

Emergency services carried out an extensive search but no-one was found.

Police would like to speak to any witnesses who saw what happened or anyone who has any information as to who the man is.

Officers want to check on his welfare.

Call Clacton Police Station on 101 quoting incident 59 of March 28.