While Braintree and Bocking aren’t expected to come to a complete standstill today, Keith Flint’s funeral procession - which will be witnessed by thousands of fans in celebration of the Prodigy frontman’s life and career – is set to have both an emotional and logistical impact.

So, whether you’re a fan joining the pilgrimage to St Mary’s Church to pay your respects or a concerned parent worried about the school run, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about the 1.7-mile procession, high-profile funeral and the effect both events are likely to have on the area.

The procession route to St Mary’s Church:

The roundabout that connects Railway Street and Coggeshall Road will act as the starting point for the 3pm procession, which will initially travel down Courtauld Road.

It will then proceed to turn right on to Bradford Street, before taking a left on to Church Lane, where it will pass the Braintree College as it begins its final approach towards St Mary’s Church in Bocking at around 3.30pm.

Essex Police will not close roads, but warn of congestion and delays:

In a bid to keep disruption to residents and commuters to a minimum, Essex Police has opted against closing any roads being used for the procession, but has warned locals and those travelling to and from work between 3-5pm to expect congestion and delays.

A spokesman for Essex Police, who have also asked members of the public and fans to respect the privacy of Keith’s family, said: ‘‘We are expecting a large number of well-wishers to line the publicised route of the procession and, as such, would ask drivers to avoid the area and find alternate routes where possible.’’ Essex Highways has also asked those thinking of travelling through the area to be careful whilst driving and mindful of the fans paying their respects.

Schools plan home-time changes:

In a bid to prevent travelling parents from getting caught up in the congestion during Keith Flint’s funeral procession, several schools have planned early finishes.

John Bunyan Junior School is allowing parents on the school run to pick up their children before their normal closing time and St Francis Catholic Primary School, which also won’t be officially closing earlier, will follow suit in giving parents the option to collect their children any time after 1:30pm.

The College at Braintree, which the funeral procession will travel past, won’t be shutting prior to its usual 4.30pm closing time, but students will be advised to not attempt to enter or leave the college during the 30-minute procession.

Bocking Church Street Community Primary School, however, located just 0.2 miles from St Mary’s Church, and the Edith Borthwick School will both close at 2pm.

Alec Hunter pre-school, near Coggeshall Road, currently has no plans to deviate from its 9am-3.30pm schedule.

How fans can get involved in the send-off and pay their respects:

Following a tweet from the Prodigy last weekend encouraging fans to pack the streets of Braintree and Bocking in celebration of Keith, thousands are expected to line the procession route to catch a final glimpse of the icon.

Only close friends and family of Keith and the two-time Grammy-nominated group can attend the funeral ceremony, however, but the entire 4pm service, will be broadcast through speakers outside of the church to the predicted large turnout.

Fans can also pay tribute with written messages and flowers, but these should be sent to the church before 2pm today.

Weather:

The Met Office has predicted clear skies and 14 degrees of sunshine for tomorrow afternoon.

Keith, who has been described by his band mates as ‘‘a true pioneer, innovator and legend’’ and provided vocals on the band’s chart-topping singles Firestarter and Breathe, was found dead at his home in Dunmow, Essex on March 4 by police.

An inquest has since heard the provisional cause of death was from hanging.