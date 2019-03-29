A HEARTBROKEN husband says lessons must be learned after his wife died from sepsis two weeks after having a caesarian section at Colchester Hospital.

Kimberley Jeffries, 29, was discharged two days after giving birth to her and husband Christopher’s daughter via emergency C-section.

However, ten days later she was readmitted to Colchester Hospital by emergency ambulance and despite clinical staff eventually identifying she was suffering from sepsis, Mrs Jeffries’ died from multiple organ failure before she could undergo further surgery.

Following her death, an internal investigation by the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust found a number of issues relating to Mrs Jeffries’ care.

Mr Jeffries, who had been with his wife since they were teenagers, said: “Kim was the most loving and affectionate wife.

“We were inseparable and did everything together.

“We had always spoken about how many children we wanted.

“We both wanted a big family and were so overjoyed when our daughter came into our world.

“I still cannot really believe how just a little over two weeks since the arrival of our beautiful daughter, Kim had died.

“Her death has left us all devastated but what is even more heart-breaking is that Kim is no longer here to see our daughter grow up.

“She will not be here to share all the major milestones like our daughter’s first day at school, passing her exams and getting married is the hardest thing to come to terms with.

“Kim will always be part of our family and our daughter will grow up knowing how much Kim loved her and how proud she would be of her.

“It is difficult not to feel angry that if Kim would have received the care she deserved that she could still be alive.

“All our family can hope for now is that Kim’s death is not in vain and the trust ensures it learns lessons.”

Mrs Jeffries’ underwent an emergency C-section at the hospital on April 3, 2018.

The care home administrator was discharged after two days but after returning home was forced to seek hospital advice several times due to abdominal pain and bleeding.

Initially she was prescribed medication for a possible womb infection, but on April 15 had to readmitted to the hospital with a body temperature of around 40 degrees and a high heart rate.

Over the following days Mrs Jeffries, from Clacton, was treated for sepsis with intravenous antibiotics whilst investigations were performed to establish the source of the infection.

But no bacteria cause could be identified by clinicians.

Mrs Jeffries’ condition deteriorated and she was admitted to the intensive care unit in the early hours of April 16.

She underwent emergency exploratory surgery during which pieces of placenta left over from her caesarean were removed.

However, before she could undergo a hysterectomy, Mrs Jeffries died from multiple organ failure following a cardiac arrest.

She was pronounced at 4.02pm on April 18.

READ MORE: Clacton mum died of sepsis weeks after caesarean at Colchester Hospital

At the conclusion of a two day inquest, senior coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray reached a narrative conclusion.

The inquest heard the hospital’s trust has introduced a maternity services action plan covering patient safety, communication and situational awareness since Mrs Jeffries’ death.

The trust’s incident report made 12 recommendations for improving care including further training for staff to recognise sepsis, a review of record keeping and more involvement from a maternity consultant in female care.

It also recommended a review was undertaken to establish how the hospital could implement national NHS guidelines of a consultant reviewing all emergency patients within 14 hours.

In a statement, Dr Angela Tillett, interim chief medical Officer at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, apologised to Mrs Jeffries’ family.

She said: “We offer our deepest sympathies and condolences to Mrs Jeffries family at this very difficult time.

“We have already taken significant steps to improve the recognition and treatment of sepsis in women who are pregnant or who have recently had a baby to make sure the quality of care continually improves.”