A BRAVE daughter who endured intense chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant across two bouts of leukaemia wiped the tears from her father’s eyes before dying.

Gabby Shaw, 24, died surrounded by her loving family at University College Hospital, in London, after a second cancer fight.

She had initially contracted leukaemia in 2012, but treatment was successful and she went into remission the following year.

The former Clacton County High School pupil, who also had Downs Syndrome, returned to a normal life and began her studies at the Adult Community Learning Centre, in Clacton.

But tragedy struck in December 2017, when she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia again. Doctors delivered the bad news five years to the day after her first cancer diagnosis.

She began a course of immunotherapy, which helps the body to identify and fight the cancer cells and began preparation for a bone marrow transplant.

Gabby’s mum Mel said: “The treatment was described as intense. Initially she would have three days of strong chemotherapy, followed by five days of thrice daily total body irradiation.

“During this time, she was to be isolated, because the irradiation would destroy both the cancer and Gabby’s own immune system.

“This would significantly reduce the chance of her body rejecting the transplant.”

The transplant went ahead in July and Gabby remained cheerful, even as the side effects took their toll. She began to eat a little more and played music.

Mel added: “She became stronger and there was talk of Gabby coming out of isolation.

“This was a huge boost and on July 12 she pushed her drip trolley along the haematology corridor out of isolation for the first time. Two days later, Gabby sneezed. She had caught a cold.”

The cold proved disastrous for Gabby, who underwent a course of anti-biotics as fluid built up in her lungs. By the end of the month she was admitted to intensive care and placed on a ventilator. In August, the family were told there was no hope for Gabby.

On her final night, Gabby slept in her sister, Annabel’s arms.

Mel said: “The family, doctors and nurses with whom Gabby had formed a special bond all came to her bedside.

“Despite the sedation and ventilation, Gabby wiped the tears from her daddy’s eyes.

“The following evening, with her music playing softly and held warmly in the arms of her family, Gabby joined the angels. She was so special, funny and brave.”

Gabby touched many lives in Clacton, particularly at Clacton Swimming Club, where she thrived as a popular swimmer.

The club recently held a sponsored swim in her memory, with 30 swimmers showing their support and raising £1,500 for CLIC Sargent, the charity which enabled Gabby’s parents and sister to stay close to her.