A STAR-STUDDED fundraiser for the county’s air ambulance raised more than £17,500 to help it continue its life-saving work.

Strictly Air Ambulance, which this year celebrated its tenth birthday, returned to Colchester’s Charter Hall on Saturday in aid of the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

Critical care paramedic James Mullet jived his way to victory in front of a panel of expert judges including Strictly Come Dancing stars Neil and Katya Jones.

Partnered by professional dancer Emma Burrell, of Colchester’s Starlight Dancing, James wowed the audience with his foxtrot before blowing them away with his showdance to Queen’s I Want to Break Free while dressed as Freddie Mercury.

He said: “It was an incredible evening of fantastic dancing and entertainment.

“A huge thank you to everyone who put it together and those that gave up their time to make it such a magnificent event and to the generous audience that came, donated and cheered us all through it.

“I’m sure they all went home with songs in their heads and some unexpected images.”

Businesswoman Lisa Jane Rose, Sarah Wareham, insurance broker Toni Butterfield and Clacton’s Paul Dewing also took to the dancefloor.

Jen Wall, volunteer and events lead, said: “We would like to say thank you to everyone who supported us to make Strictly Air Ambulance such a successful event.

“Without everyone at Charter Hall, our event sponsors Jamesons Chartered Accountants and GCS Alarms Ltd, fundraisers, dancing couples, all those who filled out Charter Hall and our volunteers – none of this would have been possible.

“Neil and Katya Jones stunned the audience with their dances, and the contestants really appreciated their positive comments.”

Planning has already began on next year’s show. If you are interested in supporting the event, contact events@ehaat.org.

To find out more visit facebook.com/essexandhertsairambulance