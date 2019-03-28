Oatly is recalling a batch of Oatly Oat Drink Whole as it may contain metal pieces.

The company says 'As a precaution we're doing a recall of an isolated batch of Oatly chilled Oat Drink whole that might contain metal pieces from a broken machine part.

"The risk is very small but we always put safety first and want to make sure we eliminate any risk."

The batch affected has a best before date of 29.04.19. The Food Standards Agency says the affected date code is only sold at Tesco, but signs will be displayed at all stores where it was available.

If you have some of this batch in your fridge, return it to the store where you bought it for a refund.

For more details see the Food Standards Agency recall notice here.