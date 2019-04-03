RESIDENTS are being warned of scam texts and emails claiming to be from Tendring Council.

The council has issued a warning after receiving reports fake scam emails and texts have been sent out to people in the district.

Some people have reported receiving text messages or emails claiming to offer a refund on council tax. The messages contain a link to a website designed to look like Tendring Council’s official tendringdc.gov.uk website, but which is actually a fake.

Sometimes the messages ask the recipients to call a number.

This website asks for personal data, including bank details and identifying information. Although Tendring Council does use email and text messages to communicate with residents, it said it would never ask residents to submit such personal information in this way.

Ian Davidson, council chief executive, said: “What is particularly worrying about this scam is the criminals behind it are targeting the same period as we send out council tax letters.”

The scam has been reported to Action Fraud for further investigation.