RESIDENTS descended upon Holland-on-Sea’s beaches to give it a spring clean.

Holland Residents’ Association held its first beach clean of the year on Saturday.

Verity Coulthard, chairman of the the association, said the volunteers were an “enthusiastic group”.

“They collected a massive amount of waste with a total of six full bags,” she said.

“It was a wonderful start to our beach cleaning season.

“I would like to say a big thank you to all who took part.”

The residents’ association holds regular beach cleans throughout the year.