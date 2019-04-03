A FOOD delivery firm has revealed Clacton’s favourite takeaway.... doner kebabs.

Just Eat said Italian may be the UK’s favourite cuisine, but in Clacton takeaway lovers go kebab-crazy.

Data released by the firm revealed residents have fallen in love with Turkish food and order more kebabs than any other dish.

Just Eat, the market leader for online food delivery, said one out of every five orders made are for this Middle Eastern dish.

The most popular order is a doner kebab, followed by chicken kebab and the third favourite is sausage.

The top ten dishes also included fish and chips, sweet and sour chicken, cheeseburgers, chow mein, chicken tikka masala, saveloy and chicken korma.

Graham Corfield, from Just Eat, said: “The kebab is still king on many high streets, but takeaway trends are being shaken up by adventurous eaters looking to sample new cuisine and healthier foodies opting for leaner options.”