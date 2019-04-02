IT is time I said a very big and sincere thank you to the wonderful people who have been involved in my husband’s care over the past few years.

The Essex Partnership Dementia Team have been so supportive and were always there when needed, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, even making a home visit on Christmas Day.

The service has been superb and could not be faulted.

Also the brilliant social services team who have provided a service which could not have been improved upon in any way.

Both the social worker and the financial assessment staff have provided us with all the help we could need.

My thanks also go to the Corner Lodge Residential Home in Jaywick.

My husband is now settled in this wonderful home with brilliant staff and the whole place is so vibrant with activities and gentle care for all residents.

Alzheimer’s is a terrible disease but with the excellent support we have received from all agencies involved it has been made so much easier than it could have been without their involvement and care.

Every person we have come into contact with has been both helpful and kind.

Thank you to all.

Name and address supplied

Holland-on-Sea