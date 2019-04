A HOLIDAY home in Point Clear, St Osyth, sold at auction for £58,000.

The detached bungalow went under the auctioneer’s gavel on Monday.

It was among 134 lots in an auction held by property auctioneer Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers at Chelmsford City Racecourse.

Senior auction valuer Martin Hardy said: “Given its superb location we considered it to be an ideal holiday home, although we do not know the owner’s intentions.”