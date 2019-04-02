A TENDRING search team has been praised for its impressive work.

The Land Charges team at Tendring Council was recently named as one of the best in the country.

The team, which carries out official searches on properties and land and maintains a register of charges and issues listed against sites, was shortlisted in the 2019 Land Data Local Land Charges Awards for Excellence.

Authorities across England and Wales are eligible for the awards.

The Tendring Council team came sixth in the Most Improved National Land Information Service category.

They placed high for the improvements made in the time it takes to return searches to customers, level of accuracy and other criteria.