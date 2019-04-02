SHOPPERS are being invited to donate an item from their weekly shop to a foodbank.

Brightlingsea Foodbank volunteers will be at the Fiveways Co-op in Samson’s Road, on Saturday.

From 9am until 4pm they will be at the door of the Co-op with leaflets listing grocery items especially needed by the foodbank.

If shoppers feel able to add an extra product to their shopping trolley, volunteers will be happy to receive these after the checkouts.

All the items collected will be taken straight to the secure warehouse in Colchester, where emergency food parcels for Brightlingsea, Colchester and Wivenhoe Foodbanks are made up.

To donate to the appeal contact Michael Beckett, chief operations officer at Colchester Foodbank, on 01206 621998.