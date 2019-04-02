CLACTON’S MP has welcomed a new law to introduce tough sanctions on rogue parking firms.

Mr Watling supported calls for changes to the law after hundreds of outraged shoppers received fines of up to £60 for staying at Ravensdale car park, off North Road, in Great Clacton.

It was claimed that 400 people received parking tickets due to “misleading” signs, which advertised free parking for three hours.

But small print instructed people to type in their car registration to be eligible.

Tendring councillor Richard Everett took up the fight on behalf of more than 50 motorists and most of the appeals returned from independent appeals service were successful – without Smart Parking defending the cases.

Mr Watling was one of a number of MPs to campaign for the Parking Bill to introduce a code of practice for the operation and management of private parking facilities.

It addresses parking scams and the code of practice will contain guidance to promote good practice in the operation and management of all private car parks, along with guidance for consumers about appeals against parking charges.

It also provides for a levy on the parking industry to cover the costs of issuing, administering, and investigating whether firms have failed to act in accordance with the code of practice

Mr Watling said the bill has now received Royal Assent and will become law following a consultation, which is due to be launched shortly.

Mr Watling said: “I am pleased that this bill has finally received Royal Assent, so we can deal directly with the rogue operators.

“This will have real benefit for local residents, along with those who visit our Sunshine Coast.

“I would like to thank Mr Everett for all his hard work in pushing for this change.”