A FORMAL declaration of elections has been made for Tending in May.

Elections are for both Tendring Council and for town and parish councils across the district and people are being encouraged to take part.

Those looking to be a councillor for the next four years have until 4pm on Wednesday to submit their nomination to be included on the ballot papers on polling day.

Electors will be voting for 48 councillors across 32 wards, not the previous 60 councillors in 35 wards.

Ian Davidson, the returning officer, said elections are one of the most fundamental parts of our democracy, and it is important people have their say.

He added: “Elections shape the make-up of the councils and are people’s chance to have their democratic say about what happens where they live.”

To vote in the upcoming elections, you will need to be on the electoral register by Friday, April 12.

You can register to vote at gov.uk or call the Tendring Council Electoral Services team on 01255 686575.

Counting of the district council votes will take place overnight on May 2.