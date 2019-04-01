A SCHEME to offer more healthy snacks at shops in Tendring has been praised by judges at a national awards ceremony.

The Tuck In initiative is an Essex-wide healthy food scheme led by Tendring Council, Basildon Council and Brentwood Council.

The project sees council officers work with businesses to make the food they serve more health.

Steps taken include reducing salt content, using healthier oils and smaller portion sizes, and officers work with the businesses to give support, guidance and training.

The scheme, which has been rolled out across Essex through the Essex Local Authorities Food Group and is now being introduced in Thurrock and Luton, was shortlisted in the Local Government Chronicle Awards in the Public Health category.

Although it did not win, judges praised Tuck In as being “a good example of well-implemented best-practice, well led by enthusiastic people”.

Ian Davidson, Tendring Council’s chief executive, said it was well-deserved praise for the initiative.

“Tuck In is really pioneering in the way it targets food businesses rather than the people eating the food, to make sure that what is being served up is healthy,” Mr Davidson said.

“I am delighted that the scheme has been recognised in this way, and the comments from the judges say it all really – this really is best practice.

“I would like to congratulate all the enthusiastic people involved with Tuck In on their hard work and success.”