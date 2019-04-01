A DEDICATED pensioner who has helped thousands of people experiencing crisis has been made an MBE by Princess Anne.

Philomena Drake, former chairman of trustees at Citizens Advice Colchester, collected the honour at Buckingham Palace.

Philomena, 75, became an adviser at the branch in the mid Eighties before moving up to become the manager for ten years.

After a short break she became district manager at the Clacton and Harwich branches and after she retired, she became a trustee for all the mid and north Essex branches.

She collected her MBE with her husband, Bill, her son Matthew and his partner Selina, and her grandson Arthur.

Philomena said: “By giving people information and doing things on their behalf you are trying to resolve something and often you are successful which is very rewarding.”

Philomena previously met Princess Anne is a patron of the national Citizens Advice.