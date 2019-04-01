A TALENTED singer wowed the crowd at an iconic West End theatre after a successful audition.

Jack Speck, a student at Stagestruck Academy, in Frinton, performed two solo songs including a swing version of Bon Jovi’s It’s My Life and Waving Through A Window.

These hits are taken from Dear Evan Hansen, a new musical coming to the West End later this year.

Jack attends classes in musical theatre, singing, dance and drama and dazzled the audience at Her Majesty’s Theatre, in London.

He has previously performed professionally in the UK tour of Matthew Bourne’s The Lord Of The Flies, danced with Katy Perry at the Brit Awards and has appeared in several adverts for Hilton Hotels.

Bryony Diss, also a student at Stagestruck, was successful in her audition and performed at the same theatre in December.

Simone Castle, academy principal, said: “Everyone is so proud of Jack and Bryony.

“They are both very musically gifted and what a great way to show their talents, by performing on a West End stage for the first time.”

Jack said: “It was an experience I will never forget, and it has made me realise how much I want to work in the performing arts.”