Bid to revamp A133 link road

COUNCIL bosses are hoping to secure hundreds of millions of pounds to fund a major revamp of Essex’s roads.

Essex County Council has announced it has submitted a bid to claim a £546million jackpot from the Government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund to help with three key transport projects in the county.

County Hall would split the money between improving the A12 between Kelvedon and Marks Tey, boosting the A120/A133 link road, and to assist the proposed Chelmsford North East bypass.

Deputy leader and infrastructure boss Kevin Bentley says he is confident of securing government funding for the projects.