The Prime Minister sounded the death knell on her premiership by telling Tory MPs she would stand down for the next phase of negotiations over Brexit.

Mrs May did not name a date for her departure from 10 Downing Street, but her announcement sets the stage for a likely Conservative leadership election within the coming weeks or months.

Betting firms across the UK suggest the front runners are Michael Gove, Boris Johnson, Jeremy Hunt, Dominic Raab and Sajid Javid.

Others also with a chance include David Lidington, Matt Hancock, Amber Rudd and Andrea Leadsom.

But two Essex MPs also featured high up on the list.

bet365 and Skybet have both Witham MP Priti Patel and Braintree MP James Cleverly in at 50/1.

Ms Patel was also handed 33/1 odds by Ladbrookes and William Hill.

The MP, who took up her seat in May 2010, resigned from her cabinet role as International Development Secretary in 2017.

Ms Patel was ordered back to the UK after a series of secret meetings with Israeli ministers while on a "family holiday" were uncovered.

She resigned with many predicting had she not then Mrs May would have fired her.

But months later, instead of a spell in the wilderness she was chosen, by fellow Conservatives, as a member of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee.

Fellow Essex MP Mr Cleverly was first elected to the Braintree seat in 2015.

He was appointed deputy chair of the Conservative Party in 2018.