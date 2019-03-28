MPs have rejected eight different proposals on the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union.

A series of votes on Brexit options - known as "indicative" votes, designed to see what MPs would and would not support amid the Brexit deadlock - were held on Wednesday evening in the House of Commons following hours of debate.

Wednesday's votes were held after Prime Minister Theresa May and her government were defeated on Monday in a vote that allowed MPs to seize control of business in the chamber from the government for at least a day.

The proposals were:

Leaving the EU with no deal on 12 April (For: 160, Against: 400)

Unilaterally dropping the plan to leave the EU if no deal is reached by 12 April (For: 184, Against: 293)

A new referendum on any deal to leave the EU (For: 268, Against: 295)

Leaving the EU but staying in a customs union with the 27 EU states (For: 264, Against: 272)

Two variations on leaving the EU but staying in the European Economic Area (EEA) and re-joining the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) (For: 65, Against: 377)

Negotiating changes to the Withdrawal Agreement more in line with the Labour Party's position (For: 237, Against: 307)

Agreeing with the EU a period of two years in which UK goods have full access to EU markets (For: 188 Against: 283)

Malthouse Plan B/standstill arrangement – a longer transition period where UK prepares for no deal (For: 139, Against: 422)

A further round of voting is expected to take place on Monday - as long as Mrs May's deal, which has been rejected twice by parliament already, has not been passed.

Here’s how Essex’s MPs voted.

Colchester Conservative MP Will Quince

For

No-deal: Leaving the EU on 12 April without a deal (John Baron's proposal - 160 for, 400 against)

Against

Common Market 2.0: Remaining in the European single market and seeking a temporary customs union with the EU (Nick Boles' proposal - 188 for, 283 against)

Against

EFTA and EEA: Remaining in the European single market but not forming a customs union with the EU (George Eustice's proposal - 65 for, 377 against)

Against

Customs union: Seeking a UK-wide customs union with the EU (Ken Clarke's proposal - 264 for, 272 against)

Against

Labour's alternative plan: Negotiating changes to the withdrawal agreement so that it includes protections to workers' rights, a permanent customs union, and close alignment to the single market (Jeremy Corbyn's proposal - 237 for, 307 against)

Against

Revoke Article 50: Cancelling Brexit if the UK gets within days of leaving the EU without a deal (Joanna Cherry's proposal - 184 for, 293 against)

Against

Second referendum: Holding another public vote to confirm any withdrawal agreement agreed by Parliament (Margaret Beckett's proposal - 268 for, 295 against)

For

Standstill arrangement: Seeking a tariff-free trade agreement with the EU that will last for two years, during which time Britain will contribute to the EU budget (Marcus Fysh's proposal - 139 for, 422 against)

Harwich and North Essex Conservative Sir Bernard Jenkin

For - No-deal, standstill arrangements

Against - Common Market 2.0, EFTA and EEA, Customs union, Labour's alternative plan, Revoke Article 50, second referendum

Braintree Conservative MP James Cleverly

For – n/a

Against - standstill arrangements, Common Market 2.0, EFTA and EEA, Customs union, Labour's alternative plan, Revoke Article 50, second referendum

Abstained on no-deal vote

Witham Conservative MP Priti Patel

For – No deal, standstill arrangements

Against – Common Market 2.0, EFTA and EEA, Customs union, Labour's alternative plan, Revoke Article 50, second referendum

Maldon Conservative MP John Whittingdale

For - No deal, standstill arrangement

Against - Common Market 2.0, EFTA and EEA, Customs union, Labour's alternative plan, Revoke Article 50, second referendum

Chelmsford Conservative MP Vicky Ford

For – Common Market 2.0, Customs union

Against – No-deal, standstill arrangements, EFTA and EEA, Labour's alternative plan, Revoke Article 50, second referendum

Thurrock Conservative MP Jackie Doyle-Price

For – No deal

Against – standstill arrangements, Common Market 2.0, EFTA and EEA, Customs union, Labour's alternative plan, Revoke Article 50, second referendum

South Basildon and Thurrock MP Stephen Metcalfe

For – No deal, standstill arrangement

Against – Common Market 2.0, EFTA and EEA, Customs union, Labour's alternative plan, Revoke Article 50, second referendum

Basildon and Billericay Conservative MP John Baron

For – No deal (his own motion)

Against – Common Market 2.0, EFTA and EEA, Customs union, Labour's alternative plan, Revoke Article 50, second referendum

Abstained from standstill arrangements

Castle Point Conservative MP Rebecca Harris

For – No deal, standstill arrangement

Against – Common Market 2.0, EFTA and EEA, Customs union, Labour's alternative plan, Revoke Article 50, second referendum

Southend West Conservative MP Sir David Amess

For – No deal, standstill arrangement

Against – Common Market 2.0, EFTA and EEA, Customs union, Labour's alternative plan, Revoke Article 50, second referendum

Rochford and Southend East Conservative MP James Duddridge

For – No deal, standstill arrangement

Against – Common Market 2.0, EFTA and EEA, Customs union, Labour's alternative plan, Revoke Article 50, second referendum

Rayleigh and Wickford Conservative MP Mark Francois

For – No deal, standstill arrangement

Against – Common Market 2.0, EFTA and EEA, Customs union, Labour's alternative plan, Revoke Article 50, second referendum