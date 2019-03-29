We are holding our annual Clacton scooter ride out on Sunday (March 31), starting at Chelmsford, then meeting up with riders from all over East Anglia and further at Colchester United's football ground car park to leave at 11.30am.

We will be arriving at Pier Avenue in Clacton at about noon. There will be a band playing at Tom Peppers.

We will be collecting as usual for the Bobby Moore Cancer Trust so please bring so cash.

Del Ansell, Robin Quartermain, Stewart Birch

Chelmsford Scooter Club, Clacton Scooter Collective and Cog 91 Vespa Club of Britain