The new list of Britain's most popular visitor attractions has been published today by at Association of Leading Visitor Attractions and once again, Essex has been overlooked.

We 're like Glenn Close, only for tourism awards rather than the Oscars.

With only RHS Hyde Hall and Audley End House making the top 200 (Colchester Zoo would have qualified had it been an ALVA member) you could be forgiven for thinking there is nothing worth seeing in Britain's most overlooked county.

I disagree. There are plenty of visitor attractions that are more than worth the admission fee and best of all, you won't have to put up with the high season crowds that you find at other, higher ranking attractions.

Part of the problem is a disjointed and ineffective marketing strategy.

Click on the "Must See Attractions" tab on the Visit Essex website a few days before English Tourism Week kicks off and you will find the featured attraction is Intu Lakeside.

In this age of social media, there would be much to be gained from engaging with local travel writers and bloggers like me to showcase what's on our doorstep.

Julia Hammond

Lifelong Essex resident