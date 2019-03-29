A GROWING dance school will celebrate finding a home with a grand opening ceremony.

Signature Dance Academy, which opened in January, previously hired halls to run its classes.

Now the school has found its own premises, in Thomas House, Telford Road, Clacton, after a successful beginning. The school has won 470 trophies in competitions since its inception.

It offers tuition in disco freestyle, acrobatics and flexibility, rock and roll, street and slow styles of dance.

All are welcome at the opening ceremony, which will be held on Saturday from 3pm until 5pm.

There will be refreshments and tours of the new studio on offer.