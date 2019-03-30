BRAINTREE’s budding theatre stars of the future will skip down the yellow brick road during the Easter holidays when an award-winning performing arts workshop comes to town.

Aspiring Judy Garlands will spend three days rehearsing and performing the magical roles of 1939 fantasy The Wizard Of Oz and receive expert guidance from professional singer Lorraine Ely – a classically-trained soprano who represents drama school Little Voices in the north Essex area.

The enchanting classes, which encourage children to work in mixed age groups, will see the young actors and actresses experiment with props and costumes, develop their portrayals of the eccentric characters, and perfect an entire script based on the technicoloured masterpiece, which featured the Oscar-winning ballad Over The Rainbow and Harold Arlen-composed earworm We’re Off To See The Wizard. The children’s hard work will culminate in a fantastical performance to proud family and friends.

The dynamic workshop follows a successful theatre week in February, when students delved into the dream-like and spellbinding wizardry of the Robert Stevenson-directed classic Mary Poppins.

Lorraine, who grew up in Braintree, said: “The Wizard Of Oz is a legend - everyone immediately recognises the characters and I hope the children of Braintree will love it just as much I do. I love having the opportunity to pass on my passion for theatre and performing to the younger generation and hope to inspire them to discover their own talents and skills.’’

As well as engaging theatre weeks and confidence-boosting drama workshops, Little Voices, which was founded in 2007 by opera singer Jane Maudsley, also offers drama and singing lessons, which prepare children between the ages of four and 18 for the Lamda-accredited musical theatre, acting and communications exams.

Little Voices’ workshop of The Wizard Of Oz runs from April 9-11 at Goldingham Community Hall. It costs £100 for non-Little Voices pupils and £90 for pupils. Visit littlevoices.org.uk/essexnorth for more information.