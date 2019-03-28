A BRAVE fundraiser will conquer her fears when she leaps out of an aeroplane alongside her 73-year-old stepfather in aid of a Serbian dog rescue.

Heidi Bennet, from Clacton, will take to the skies alongside a team of daredevil supporters and colleagues.

She hopes to collect donations ahead of a visit to a small dog rescue in Cacak, Serbia.

Heidi takes a trip to the city every year to volunteer and take desperately needed supplies including dog beds, duvets, coats, collars and medication.

The money will be used to buy materials to build more kennels and large enclosures, helping the rescue in its mission to save dogs from the streets and local 'kill stations.'

Heidi said: "There are stray dogs everywhere in appalling conditions.

"The unlucky ones are caught by 'dog catchers' and put into local pounds known as kill stations. "The conditions there are worse than on the street.

"These are not wild dogs, they are animals people have discarded, though some will have been born on the streets."

The dog rescue is run by husband and wife team Toni and Natasa Seme and was recently responsible for the rescue of hundreds of dogs from a public pound.

Heidi added: "Sadly they could only take three dogs due to the lack of space, so suitable accommodation is desperately needed."

The skydive will take place on Friday, April 5, in Beccles, Suffolk.

"My stepfather is fine about doing it - I am absolutely terrified," said Heidi.

"I have a fear of planes, flying and heights."

To donate via PayPal use the email heidi.bennett@hotmail.co.uk or contact Heidi on 07760 575218.