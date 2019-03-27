CLACTON’S controversial £137,000 fountain is being paved over after being switched off for more than two years.

Council bosses claim a decision on the future of the water feature, in Clacton Town Square, has yet to be made, but works to remove the fountain heads started last week.

Tendring Council said the work has taken place to prevent damage to the underground fountain system following vandalism.

Graham Webb, chairman of Clacton Town Partnership, said: “They are paving over the fountain. If there was the possibility of using it again, surely they wouldn’t be taking the fountains out and repaving the square.

“I believe they didn’t do their homework before it was first installed in 2007.

“No-one anticipated the amount of seagull and pigeon waste going down the fountain and the polluted water it would cause.

“I understand it would need a much bigger filter and the space underground is not big enough to accommodate it.

“It is dreadful to see taxpayers’ money lost, but it was an attraction for a couple of years and you can’t keep throwing good money after bad.

“It’s a shame to lose any attraction to the town, but maybe it is time to draw a line under it.”

The fountain was built in 2007 as the centrepiece to a £3.2million town centre revamp, but was turned off by Tendring Council the following year after environment officers raised health and safety fears for children playing in the fountain’s jets.

They were concerned the water treatment system was inadequate for the number of youngsters using it, as well as exposing them to dirty water that had been in contact with pigeons and seagulls and dogs.

The fountain was later switched back on after it was fenced in and the barriers were removed in 2010 after sensors to detect movement were installed.

The Gazette questioned the council after the fountain was cordoned off for works on Thursday.

A spokesman for Tendring Council said work had been carried out on the fountains pending a decision on the future of the town centre feature.

“There have been instances of vandalism on the up lit fountain heads, which had led to concerns about water seeping through to parts of the system that it should not do,” he said.

“As a result, the electricity cables have been removed from the fountains, and because the heads were lit these have also been removed and covered over to leave the area safe.

“This work is to prevent any damage to the underground fountain systems and means the area is useable over the summer.”

It is understood that the fountain, which has been switched off since the autumn of 2016, will not be operational again unless the cables are reinstalled.

A decision on the future of the fountain will be made at a later date.

Mr Webb called for the council to instead put up a stage or a band stand in the town square.