The NHS and care sector do not always get the most positive coverage – and no doubt there are times when this is justified.

However, I would like to pay tribute to Colchester General Hospital and Elm Tree Care Home in Frinton for the excellent way they have dealt with a friend who has serious health issues, including a number of strokes and cancer.

Following his last stroke, a sister at the hospital helped to get my friend placed in Elm Tree where he received the very best of care which could not be faulted in any way.

He spent around four weeks there following the latest stroke; he received physio and various other types of support meaning he was able to return home to independent living.

I visited on numerous occasions and all the staff - from the manager down - were fantastic.

They have made a real difference to this man’s life and given him some confidence back.

Nothing was too much trouble, and everything was done with a smile.

We cannot thank them enough for the way they looked after my friend and I felt it is important to give praise where it is due.

We too often only hear about when things don’t go so well, and I have seen first hand that this is far from always the case.

Well done to all at Elm Tree.

Nigel Brown

Clacton