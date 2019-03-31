BEACHGOERS are being invited for bucket loads of old-fashioned fun at Clacton’s Seaside Revival Day.

A two-year project designed to celebrate the heyday of Essex’s Sunshine Coast will see its grand finale in May with a free, family-friendly revival day.

The retro event will take over the town’s West Greensward on Sunday, May 26, from 10am to 5pm.

The programme will showcase music, dance, theatre and comedy.

Britain’s only professional singing Pierrot troupe, The New Follies, will feature alongside cockney singalongs, escapologists and seaside spectaculars from Princes Theatre Youth Group, West Cliff Theatre Youth Group and Clacton’s Mad About Theatre Company.

Visitors can enjoy free entertainment, including traditional Punch and Judy shows and rides from the Viking Saga pleasure boat.

David Finch, leader of Essex County Council, said: “We can’t wait to bring our Seaside Revival Day to Clacton and look forward to welcoming visitors from across the county.

“This wonderful project supports the project’s aims to boost the area’s tourism and reignite local pride.”