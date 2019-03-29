The Naze cliffs have long provided a geological treasure store covering three distinct prehistoric periods.

The lower section of grey-brown 54 million year old London clay has yielded, among other fossils notably shark teeth, a large range of sub-tropical bird bones.

The more recent top layers are from interglacial times but the intermediate ochreous cliffs are of the two million year old Red Crag.

These are marine deposits from when the sea covered areas of North Essex, Suffolk and Norfolk.

More than 30 years ago, I was involved with a comprehensive collection of crag fossils mainly shells passed to Walton Maritime Museum.

Recently the foremost expert on this period Bob Markham, of Ipswich, has assisted by reviewing them.

This involves confirming identification and updating some scientific names.

Bob’s affinity with the shells is infectious, with him being able to project his imagination back to the temperate shallow seas where these creatures lived and more significantly died.

Small holes in shells like cowries the work of other molluscs such as Natica necklace shells.

Other predators could prise open closed bivalves by varied means.

Both hunter and hunted can be seen assembled here.

Battle scars on a large whelk suggest a violent encounter possibly with a crab that it survived for the shell to grow larger.

We discussed barnacles on shells and this encrusting occurring both when the shells alive and dead.

Barnacles as static filter-feeders rely on currents to bring planktonic food but sometimes hitch a lift on shells to improve these opportunities.

Small solitary corals, sponges, sea urchins and their now detached spines as well as crab claws also caught the eye as more than 30 small drawers of specimens were examined.

But the Red Crag is chiefly noted for its abundant shells with more than 80 species here of varied sizes, some smaller ones require further elucidation.

Looking through a lens, the finer detail of “bumps and valleys” - to use Bob’s expression of shell sculpture - is critical.

About 50 per cent of species are extinct; some survive locally such as the familiar dog cockle Glycymeris others elsewhere in the world.

After shark’s teeth, Walton’s other signature fossil the left-handed whelk persists around Japan.

This collection helps us relate to marine biology and changes over time, including climate and most topically pollution.

The Museum in Prince’s Esplanade, Walton is open bank holidays and from June from noon to 4pm.

For your diary: Sunday, April 14, 11am to 3pm - Plant Sale and Open Day – Barnes Spinney nature reserve, Hall Lane, Walton, opposite the Baptist Church, organised by Tendring Essex Wildlife Trust group.