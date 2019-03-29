AN It’s a Knockout competition will take place alongside a traditional village fete this summer.

The contest’s organiser and the Thorpe Festival Trust have decided to run the events side by side and are now calling for expressions of interest.

The events will take place on Sunday, August 18, from 12noon on the village’s Lady Nelson Playing Field.

There will be a maximum of 12 teams taking part and entrants must be at least 4ft 5ins or over 18 years of age.

Parish council chairman Dan Land, one of organisers of the competition, said: “We have been looking at doing something more fun and fitness-based activity in the village for some time and this really fits the bill.

“We hope to run it each year.

“It’s really exciting for the village and the whole of Tendring.

“We have a traditional village fete, which is run by the Thorpe Festival Trust, and they have agreed for the events to be run on the same day.

“It’s going to be a great spectacle for people to watch even if they’re not taking part.”

Mr Land said there will also be a shorter version of the It’s a Knockout competition for children.

There will be prizes for best fancy dress and the best It’s a Knockout competition gazebo in teh competitors’ ‘Olympic village’.

The Knockout Challenge event costs £25 per person, with ten people in a team.

Money raised from the entry fee will cover the cost of booking the equipment.

Many of the knockout games use bright and colourful inflatable obstacles.

The company that operates Knockout Challenge has travelled as far away as Kuwait with their games and have worked with Keith Chegwin, who hosted the Channel 5 version of the It’s a Knockout television show.

To enter, visit Thorpe Sports and Social Club on Sundays from 1pm to 5pm.

Participants will be asked to complete an application form, listing all ten team members, and pay the booking fee.

The 12 team places will be allocated on a first come first served basis.