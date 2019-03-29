AN award-winning garden designer and BBC TV presenter visited a school’s outdoor haven.

Mark Lane visited Market Field School, in Elmstead Market, to view the progress made on the garden terrace.

In September, the school successfully won a pot of money from the National Gardening Scheme, run by the Leonard Cheshire Foundation.

Around £16,000 was given to turn the terrace area into a multi-sensory garden space. Only four of the grants were given across the UK.

Teacher Kierran Pearce said: “It was a brilliant afternoon.

“The children were all engaged for the workshop, having a go at planting and re-planting herbs and spices.

“The highlight was the question and answer session. Our children don’t hold anything back when it comes to open questions.”