AN annual appeal by lifeboat volunteers for Easter eggs is celebrating an egg-straordinary tenth anniversary.

Clacton RNLI’s crew is again calling on generous residents to donate chocolate eggs, which they deliver to youngsters in hospital.

Helmsman Tim Sutton came up with the idea after seeing his own daughter Amy spend the holidays in Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

Tim is due to retire from the crew next January after 26 years but he has vowed to continue the Easter and Christmas appeals.

He said: “Every year the response to the Easter and Christmas appeal from the community is truly overwhelming and just seems to get bigger and bigger.”

This year’s appeal will culminate with a 300-mile road trip for Mr Sutton and fellow volunteers on April 6.

Clacton Pier this week donated more than 50 chocolate eggs.

Pier floor manager Pierre Oxley said: “The RNLI does a fantastic job around our coastline and we work closely with them on many occasions.

“We are more than happy to back their efforts to bring some cheer to youngsters who are in hospital at this time of year.”

To donate, leave the gifts at Clacton Town Hall or the RNLI lifeboat station in Hastings Avenue from 6.30pm to 9pm on Wednesdays and 9.30am to 12.30pm on Sundays.